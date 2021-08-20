Taliban impose curfew in Kabul

Other News 20 August 2021 01:25 (UTC+04:00)
Taliban impose curfew in Kabul

The Taliban movement has imposed a curfew in Kabul. The life of the busiest and the most populated city in the country has changed dramatically, Trend reports citing TASS.

Nobody is allowed to leave their homes after 21:00 local time until dawn except for the cases of emergency. "Members of the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate have announced the curfew in every mosque of Kabul and have shared their contact numbers in case people need help after the banned time," the news agency said. "The curfew is said to be in place until the next announcement," it said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
McAfee introduces new zero-trust network access solution
McAfee introduces new zero-trust network access solution
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to be fastest mobile internet growing markets - GSMA
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to be fastest mobile internet growing markets - GSMA
Number of phishing attacks on Azerbaijani websites doubles
Number of phishing attacks on Azerbaijani websites doubles
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey reports 19,320 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:04
Taliban impose curfew in Kabul Other News 01:25
Israel to set up Boeing conversion facility at Ethiopia's largest airport Israel 00:44
Latvia defines several priority sectors of Georgia for FDI attracting Business 00:01
Georgia sees increase in export - TBC Capital Business 19 August 23:45
G7 calls on Taliban to ensure Afghanistan poses no threat to global security Other News 19 August 23:43
Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up Turkey 19 August 23:12
Ever Given to pass through Suez Canal again on August 20 — authority Other News 19 August 22:58
Turkey not Afghan refugees' safe haven: Erdogan Turkey 19 August 22:34
Conference League: Qarabag defeates Scottish club in first playoff match Society 19 August 22:16
Putin, Macron discuss Karabakh Politics 19 August 22:02
“Azercell Telecom” LLC wins Gold STEVIE Award in 2021 International Business Awards Economy 19 August 21:34
Turkey working over implementation of hundreds of transport, infrastructure projects (Exclusive) Turkey 19 August 21:33
Uzbekistan's 7M2021 exports of fruits and vegetables revealed Uzbekistan 19 August 21:28
UK records another 36,572 coronavirus cases Europe 19 August 21:07
Azerbaijan lowers import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 19 August 20:00
Russian MFA talks launching talks on border delimitation between Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 19 August 18:53
Uzbek businessmen invited to take advantage of investment climate of Azerbaijan's industrial parks Business 19 August 18:44
Russian FM to discuss Karabakh in Hungary - spokesperson Politics 19 August 18:19
McAfee introduces new zero-trust network access solution ICT 19 August 18:12
Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to Shusha left lasting impressions - State Committee for Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO) Society 19 August 18:07
Uzbekistan eyes to cooperate with China in defense industry Uzbekistan 19 August 18:07
Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan to sign memorandum on dev’t of transport and logistics system of EAEU Kazakhstan 19 August 18:04
Iran unveils volume of cargo transported by trucks Transport 19 August 18:02
Azerbaijan discloses manufacturing value of metallurgical products for 7M2021 Business 19 August 17:59
EU committed to supporting Georgia in strengthening its export competitiveness Business 19 August 17:59
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 19 Society 19 August 17:43
Novovax Covid vaccine likely to get nod in India ahead of US Other News 19 August 17:43
Turkmenistan shares data on aviation kerosene sales on exchange in July Business 19 August 17:41
Uzbekistan Airways delivers evacuees from Afghanistan to Frankfurt Transport 19 August 17:40
Azerbaijan confirms 3,614 more COVID-19 cases, 1,114 recoveries Society 19 August 17:38
No vaccinated citizens died from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 19 August 17:37
Geostat unveils export statistics from Georgia to Russia Business 19 August 17:27
Azerbaijan to reorganize staff of district election commissions Politics 19 August 17:20
Uzbekistan boosts number of passengers transported by air Uzbekistan 19 August 17:20
Georgia reduces imports of Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 19 August 17:16
Azerbaijan records growth in marketable gas production volume for 1H2021 Oil&Gas 19 August 17:04
Georgia shares data on oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 August 17:01
Georgia sees increase in export of cars to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 August 17:00
Justice BV Nagarathna in line to become first woman Chief Justice of India Other News 19 August 16:45
India on track to meet Paris agreement goals, says Nirmala Sitharaman Other News 19 August 16:43
At Rs 5375 cr, HAL signs biggest ever deal with GE for Tejas engines Other News 19 August 16:42
Novovax Covid vaccine likely to get nod in India ahead of US Other News 19 August 16:42
India In Collaboration With UN Launches Tech Platform For Peacekeepers Other News 19 August 16:41
Kazakhstan's freight forwarding company transports more than 200 int’l trains Kazakhstan 19 August 16:39
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh on cooperation in disaster management Other News 19 August 16:37
Jaishankar takes up Afghanistan crisis with UN chief Other News 19 August 16:36
Azerbaijan's agricultural production value rises higher in 7M2021 Business 19 August 16:32
India in collaboration with UN launches tech platform for peacekeepers Other News 19 August 16:32
India, Australia sign document to boost naval ties Other News 19 August 16:30
Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India, Egypt Arab World 19 August 16:28
Nepal, India agree to accelerate implementation of bilateral projects Other News 19 August 16:27
Italian envoy sees huge trade, investment opportunities with Pakistan Europe 19 August 16:25
China, Pakistan should strengthen coordination on Afghan issue: Wang Yi Other News 19 August 16:23
Uzbekistan’s potato production increases for 1H2021 Uzbekistan 19 August 16:16
Europe’s TOP-3 countries in terms of renewable energy capacity Oil&Gas 19 August 16:11
Azerbaijan discloses share of COVID-19 vaccinated workers in education sector Society 19 August 16:10
Turkmen plant establishes production of components for construction of residential building Construction 19 August 16:09
Azerbaijan's economic policy defined within boundaries of ensuring sustainable dev't - expert Economy 19 August 16:00
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan increases Business 19 August 15:57
Copper ores and concentrates top list of export items in Georgia Business 19 August 15:52
Kazakhstan, UAE talk new directions of bilateral trade and economic relations Kazakhstan 19 August 15:29
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to be fastest mobile internet growing markets - GSMA ICT 19 August 15:25
S. Korea to assist in implementation of small projects by entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Business 19 August 15:14
Kuwait To Resume Commercial Flights With India, Egypt Other News 19 August 15:12
Azerbaijan boosts production of tobacco, alcoholic beverages Business 19 August 15:04
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 19 Georgia 19 August 14:56
Georgian domestic exports up Business 19 August 14:50
Number of phishing attacks on Azerbaijani websites doubles ICT 19 August 14:35
Lending through letters of credit in Azerbaijan plunges - Central Bank Finance 19 August 14:35
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 100,000 people Society 19 August 14:28
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to upgrade online credit platform Business 19 August 14:24
Turkmenistan's Daykhanbank opens tender for repair of fire alarm system Tenders 19 August 14:23
First wind farm under construction in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region Oil&Gas 19 August 14:23
Baku has changed and developed a lot - Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea Politics 19 August 14:22
Uzbekistan’s volume of industrial production of SEZ enterprises increases Business 19 August 14:22
Cybersecurity becomes most pressing global problem, including in Azerbaijan - ministry ICT 19 August 14:21
Azerbaijan records rise in foreign currency demand by local banks Finance 19 August 14:19
We have invited Korean companies to implement projects in liberated lands – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19 August 14:18
Azerbaijan, Latvia look to expand co-op on postal and financial services ICT 19 August 14:17
Armenian armed forces blatantly provoke Azerbaijan - Russian peacekeeper Politics 19 August 14:16
Azerbaijan’s hydropower capacity in IRENA’s estimates Oil&Gas 19 August 14:04
Nepal, India agree to accelerate implementation of bilateral projects Other News 19 August 13:36
IRENA reveals estimates on renewable energy capacity in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 August 13:16
Azerbaijan records most COVID-19 infection cases in Baku Society 19 August 13:09
Geostat shares data on Georgian external merchandise trade Business 19 August 12:58
Iranian official talks about work done in Ilam Province Business 19 August 12:57
Azerbaijan discloses data on share of vaccinated population Society 19 August 12:55
Turkmen entrepreneurs working on increase volume of food production Business 19 August 12:48
Georgia sees increase in unemployment rate Business 19 August 12:30
Azerbaijan's export to Italy up in value for 7M2021 Business 19 August 12:27
Tactical-Special Classes held with Engineer-sapper units - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19 August 12:19
Azerbaijan sees surge in watermelon exports to Russia in 7M2021 Economy 19 August 12:18
Iran builds several dams in Ilam Province Oil&Gas 19 August 12:14
Uzbek ministry opens tender for installation of solar photovoltaic stations Tenders 19 August 12:12
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Speaker of Republic of Korea National Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 19 August 12:08
Uzbekistan’s cars export to Azerbaijan revealed for 7M2021 Transport 19 August 11:57
Georgian company to open livestock farm based on european standard Business 19 August 11:47
Azerbaijan's lending to real estate entities surges in 1H2021 Finance 19 August 11:39
Kazakhstan closely following development of situation in Afghanistan Kazakhstan 19 August 11:36
All news