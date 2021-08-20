Taliban impose curfew in Kabul

The Taliban movement has imposed a curfew in Kabul. The life of the busiest and the most populated city in the country has changed dramatically, Trend reports citing TASS.

Nobody is allowed to leave their homes after 21:00 local time until dawn except for the cases of emergency. "Members of the Afghanistan Islamic Emirate have announced the curfew in every mosque of Kabul and have shared their contact numbers in case people need help after the banned time," the news agency said. "The curfew is said to be in place until the next announcement," it said.