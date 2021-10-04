IATA sees sharp fall in airline losses in 2022
Global airlines on Monday projected a sharp reduction in industry losses next year as a multispeed recovery from the coronavirus crisis gets under way, but revised up the financial toll inflicted by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The International Air Transport Association, the industry's main trade body, predicted that net losses at airlines would narrow to $11.6 billion in 2022 from $51.8 billion this year.
The losses for 2021 were revised up from $47.7 billion estimated in April. IATA also revised up losses for 2020 to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion estimated earlier.
"We are past the deepest point of the crisis," IATA Director General Wilie Walsh told the group's annual meeting.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani President talks importance of Jabrayil operation for subsequent course of Second Karabakh War
In centuries-old history of our people, there was no victory similar to one won in Second Karabakh War – President Aliyev
Construction of mosque in Jojug Marjanli, similar to Govhar Agha mosque, has symbolic meaning - President Aliyev
Returning life to completely destroyed territories in just a year shows great potential - Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev lays foundations for Central Hospital, school building, first multi-apartment residential area in Jabrayil
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates military base of State Border Service in Jabrayil district
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation of Jabrayil Memorial Complex and first stone of Jabrayil city restoration
Azerbaijani president lays foundation for joint service center of KAMAZ and Ganja Automobile Plant in Jabrayil
President Ilham Aliyev visits Albanian-Udi church: If it were Armenian, would they have brought it to this state? (VIDEO)
Specific steps being taken to effectively use existing water resources in our liberated lands, very serious program being implemented - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev to revanchists in Armenia: If there are further provocation, statements or actions against us, we will crush your head without looking at anyone
We have this information in our archives. His birth certificate state that his name is Serzhik, then he changed it to Serzh - Azerbaijani president