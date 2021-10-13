Malabar drill may expand in future: US navy chief

The scope of the multi-nation Malabar exercise in terms of more like-minded navies taking part in the drills could expand in future, Chief of US Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said on Tuesday, adding that it was for the Quad partners to discuss the possibility of an expansion.

His comments came on a day India, the US, Japan and Australia kicked off the second phase of this year’s Malabar naval drills in the Bay of Bengal, with the exercise seeking to build on the synergy and interoperability developed during the first phase held in August.

“In future, that exercise could expand. It is for the partners inside the Quad to discuss that. But remember there are many exercises that go on in the Indo-Pacific and globally which bring like-minded navies and partners together,” Gilday said, in response to a question on the possibility of more navies coming together under the Malabar banner. He is in India on a five-day official visit.