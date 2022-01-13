8 member states lose right to vote at UN due to unpaid dues

Iran and Venezuela are among the eight countries whose rights to vote at the United Nations have been revoked due to unpaid dues, a UN spokesperson said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In his letter to the General Assembly on Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a total of 11 countries are behind in their payments, Paulina Kubiak, spokesperson for Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, said at the daily press briefing.

Under Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations, a member state in arrears in the payment of its dues in an amount that equals or exceeds the contributions due for two preceding years can lose its vote in the General Assembly.

An exception is allowed if the member state can show that "conditions beyond its control" contributed to this inability to pay. The UN chief said in his letter that this will be the case for the Comoro Islands, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia in 2022.

Iran, Sudan, Venezuela, Antigua and Barbuda, Congo, Guinea, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu are the eight countries that no longer have the right to vote, according to UN chief's letter obtained by Xinhua.

For each of them to recover their vote, Guterres outlined the minimum amount they must pay. Iran needs 18.4 million U.S. dollars and Venezuela 39.8 million dollars, for instance.