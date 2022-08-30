PM Modi pitches for conservation of water in his 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday invoked hymns from the Rig Veda in his pitch for conservation of water, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

He homed in on the collective geist of the countrymen in celebrating Independence Day, and lifting up the tricolour, as was the enthusiasm displayed for corona vaccination and Swachh Bharat campaign.

He noted that the personnel of the three wings of the Defence painted the sky, land and water with the national flag.