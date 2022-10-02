Burkina Faso president resigns on condition coup leader guarantees his safety

Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including a guarantee of Damiba's safety and the security of soldiers who backed him, and the honouring of promises made to the West Africa regional bloc to return to constitutional rule by July 2024.

Damiba could not be reached for comment. A close family member told Reuters he left the country on Sunday.

Traore said earlier that order was being restored after violent protests against the French embassy and days of fighting as his faction moved to topple the government.