4 injured in hand grenade attack near police station in SW Pakistan

At least four people were injured on Sunday in a hand grenade attack in Quetta city of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to local police, some unknown miscreants threw two hand grenades in front of a shop across the road from a police station at the Sabzal Road area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a hospital.

A woman and a child were among the wounded persons whose condition is reportedly stable at the hospital.

The police and security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

No group has claimed the attack yet.