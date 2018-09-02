Geological survey helicopter lost in eastern Russia

2 September 2018 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Communications with a Mi-8 helicopter carrying out a geological survey in the eastern Russian Irkutsk Region, were lost on Sunday, a representative from the regional emergencies services told Sputnik.

"The Mi-8 left [town of] Ust-Kut to carry out the geological survey. The crew failed to make contact at the set time," the representative from the regional emergencies services said.

He pointed out that three people had been on board the helicopter.

"The Mi-8 flew out of Ust-Kut and had to return, but did not return, and did not get in touch. A search is being conducted by forces from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations," the press service official said.

The Mi-8 helicopter belongs to the company Angara Airlines.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has organized a search operation for the helicopter using other Mi-8 helicopters.

Further information about the incident have not been made available yet.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
‘Azerbaijan-Russia friendship and cooperation model turning into more reliable guarantee for regional peace’
Politics 16:05
Russia’s company considers possibility of increasing joint oil production in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 13:14
Russia's Gazprombank ready to finance supply of equipment for SOCAR GPC project
Oil&Gas 12:32
India successfully tests Russia-designed tank shells
Other News 10:20
Azerbaijan-Russia documents signed (PHOTO)
Politics 1 September 15:32
U.S. Syria representative James Jeffrey to visit Israel in coming days
US 1 September 10:08
Latest
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 2
Business 18:32
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 2
Business 18:06
President Aliyev congratulates Vietnamese counterpart
Politics 18:02
Lives and livelihoods Fund - a partnership helping to alleviate global poverty
Economy news 17:37
Iranian experts overhaul Airbus jet
Business 17:21
Rouhani to inaugurate major petchem plants in Iran’s Assaluyeh
Business 17:09
Three people dead in helicopter crash in Afghanistan
Other News 16:55
Iran unveils Producer Price Index ‎growth details
Business 16:28
Gas blast in Tehran leaves 1 dead, 4 injured (PHOTO)
Society 16:19