Russia records over 21,100 daily coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus case tally rose by 21,127 in the past day reaching 3,719,400, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, over the past six days less than 22,000 new cases were registered. The average growth rate reached 0.57%.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.1%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, Moscow, the Altai Republic and the Magadan Region (0.3%).

Moscow confirmed 3,069 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Some 2,929 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,134 in the Moscow Region, 489 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 392 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 391 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 518,178 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.