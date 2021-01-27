Russia removes travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam, Qatar

Russian Embassy on Tuesday confirmed that it has lifted the travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to spread of COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021," tweeted the Russian Embassy.

The Russian government's press statement specified that citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit will be allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. Russian citizens, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries.

Russia had imposed travel restrictions on March 16, 2020, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Russia has registered 19,290 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 3,738,690 on Monday.