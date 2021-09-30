Russia, Mexico ink agreement on peaceful space cooperation

Mexico and Russia have sealed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in space exploration, the Russian embassy to the Latin American country wrote on Facebook, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"An intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes was signed at the embassy in the presence of Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov and Ambassador Viktor Koronelli," the post says. "From Russia, the document was signed by Deputy Director General of the Roscosmos State Corporation Sergei Savelyev, and from Mexico, by Director General of the Mexican Space Agency Salvador Landeros."

Additionally, a memorandum of cooperation between the Russia-Mexico Entrepreneurial Committee and the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology was inked.

Earlier, Kotyakov held talks with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, focusing on prospects for bilateral trade and economic cooperation. On Monday, the Russian minister attended, as a guest of honor, the celebrations marking the bicentenary anniversary of Mexico’s independence. He also met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City.

After Brazil, Mexico remains Russia’s second-largest trading partner in the region. The country imports mostly metallurgical and chemical products from Russia, while more than 25% of Mexican exports are vehicles and their spare parts.