MOEX index up 1.23% at trade start
The MOEX index climbed to 3,482.39 points (+0.77%) as of 07:00 Moscow Time on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
By 07:15 Moscow Time, the index reached 3,498.4 points (+1.23%).
The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April 2022 delivery was up by 0.26% at $84.4 per barrel on London’s ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures was up by 0.5% trading at $87.04 per barrel.
