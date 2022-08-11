Russian international reserves up $3.6 bln in one week to $574 bln

Russia’s international reserves totaled $574.8 bln as of August 5, 2022, up by 0.6% (or $3.6 bln) in one week, the Central Bank reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"International reserves amounted to $574.8 bln as of August 5, up by $3.6 bln, or by 0.6%, in one week due to positive revaluation," the report said.

As of July 29, the international reserves amounted to $571.2 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said earlier that around $300 bln worth of gold and foreign currency reserves of the Russian Federation were frozen as a result of western sanctions.