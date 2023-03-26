Russia to deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at request of Minsk

Russia, at the request of the Belarusian side, will deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, just as the United States has been doing on the territories of its allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the Rossiya-24 news channel on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Even out of the context of these events, this statement (about the possible supply of depleted uranium shells by the UK to Ukraine), Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko has long raised the issue of deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus," Putin said.

He stressed that "there is nothing unusual about this."

"And we agreed [with Belarus] that we will do the same. Without violating - I want to emphasize this - our international obligations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons," Putin stressed.