All security measures taken in Istanbul before New Year, says governor

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

All security measures have been taken in Istanbul before the New Year, said Governor of Istanbul Vasip Sahin, the Turkish media reported Dec. 27.

Sahin said that the Istanbul police will also work for extended hours.

The governor noted that today there are no dangers preventing the holding of New Year events in Istanbul.

Security measures have been tightened this year after at least 39 people, including a police officer, were killed and 79 people were injured when a 34-year-old Uzbek citizen Abdulkadir Masharipov opened fire at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul in the early hours of Jan. 1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news