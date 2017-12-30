Turkish jets kill 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish Air Force has killed four PKK terrorists during raids in northern Iraq, according to the military Saturday, Anadolu reported.

On Friday, the terrorists wounded three soldiers in a separate attack.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said counter airstrikes resulted in four terrorists being “neutralized” -- a term that usually suggests the targets have been killed.

Anti-terror operations remain ongoing, the statement added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. In over 30 years of violence against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

The group uses northern Iraq’s mountainous border region to launch attacks on Turkey and has its main base at Mt. Qandil, near the Iraq-Iran border.

