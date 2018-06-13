Erdogan hails Turkish Armed Forces on successful fight against terrorism

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces are actively and successfully fighting against all terrorist groups in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported June 13.

He noted that a total of 4,000 square kilometers of territory were liberated as part of operations against terrorists in Syria.

“About 200,000 Syrian refugees from Turkey returned to the territories liberated from terrorists,” Erdogan said.

He also noted that Turkey, as before, will continue the fight until the terrorists are completely eliminated.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Operation Olive Branch together with the Free Syrian Army in Syria's Afrin district.

