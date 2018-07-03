Turkish Air Force eliminates 300 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

3 July 2018 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force killed 300 members of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in June as part of the operations in northern Iraq, conducted against PKK, the Turkish media reported July 3, citing military sources.

Reportedly, 19 Turkish servicemen were killed and 28 were wounded in operations against PKK.

Six key PKK members, who organized attacks on military units in Turkey, were killed as part of the operations.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq.

He added that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against PKK," Erdogan said.

Earlier it was reported that within the operation against PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

The country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitate the fight against PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

