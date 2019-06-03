Turkey moving military equipment to border with Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is moving additional military equipment to the border with Iraq as part of the operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw), Trend reports referring to Turkish Defense Ministry.

It is reported that the military equipment is accumulated in the Hakari province.

The operation “Pence”, in which the Turkish Armed Forces and the Air Force are taking part, is carried out in a mountainous area at an altitude of 3,000 meters.

On May 27, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw) in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 30, Turkey expanded the area of military operations in northern Iraq in the Avashin-Baysan and Metin districts.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the PKK terrorist group.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news