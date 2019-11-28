Turkey may start exporting domestic cars ahead of schedule

28 November 2019 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will start exporting domestic cars to the markets of neighboring countries in 2022, said Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, the head of the consortium for creation of domestic Turkish cars, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Nov. 28.

Karakas noted that the main goal of the consortium is the manufacture of competitive products.

It was earlier reported that Turkey will start exporting domestic cars to the markets of neighboring countries in 2024.

The Turkish Zorlu Holding company, together with four other companies, which are members of the consortium for development of a domestic Turkish car, presented the first prototype of the vehicle. It was developed together with the Vestel Elektronik company and is entitled "VEO".

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu said that Turkey will invest $3 billion in manufacturing the domestic car.

Ozlu said work is currently underway to develop prototypes of five different models of the domestic car. The minister also noted that one of the cars will be equipped with an electric motor.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the names of companies that will participate in the creation of the domestic car including Anadolu Grubu, BMC, Kıraca Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding.

Erdogan stressed that the creation of a domestic car will strengthen the national economy. The president also said that Turkey will export domestic cars to neighboring countries.

The cars developed in Turkey will be manufactured with various types of body and power units.

The purchase of a domestic car in Turkey will be exempt from special consumer tax.

