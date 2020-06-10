Turkey's Erdogan says to provide incentives to boost employment
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday his government will provide incentives to boost employment and support the industry to maintain export- and production-oriented growth to revive an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In a statement following a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the country was relaxing stay-at-home measures for over-65s and under-18 year olds.
