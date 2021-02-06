Turkey reports 7,901 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Friday confirmed 7,901 new COVID-19 cases, including 620 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,516,889, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 110 to 26,577, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,404,416 after 8,217 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 142,538 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 30,349,042.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 2,589,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.