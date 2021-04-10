Azerbaijani president awards former Turkish ambassador with 'Dostlug' order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding former Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral with the 'Dostlug' order for special merits in the development of ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports.
