Turkey reports 20,004 recoveries from coronavirus
20,004 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Another 283 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.
According to the report, 305,047 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 23,496 new cases were registered.
