Turkey reports 24,792 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday confirmed 24,792 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 7,851,805, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 195 to 69,112, while 24,403 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 338,536 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.