Turkey confirms 63,214 daily COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5

Trend:

Turkey reported 63,214 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,850,488, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 157, while 29,194 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 407,796 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.