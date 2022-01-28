Erdogan to visit Ukraine on Feb 3 as part of mediation efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine on Feb. 3 as part of efforts to calm down tension due to the Russian confrontation in eastern Ukraine, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Erdogan earlier expressed Turkey’s readiness to host Russia and Ukraine within the scope of mediation efforts. Ankara has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkey for a face-to-face meeting amid rising tension in the region, Erdogan said on Jan. 20.

“We disapprove of the developments between Russia and Ukraine since the existence of an atmosphere of war in the region and the emergence of such psychology upsets us as a country that has relations with both the sides,” he stated.

Ankara also attempted to hold the next meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk group between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Turkey also invited Putin to Turkey to hold a bilateral strategic cooperation meeting. The Kremlin on Jan. 27 announced that Putin accepted Erdogan’s invitation once the COVID-19 pandemic and the schedules of both leaders allow it.