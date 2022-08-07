Erdoğan: Turkey to contribute to regional peace in Black Sea

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Turkey will contribute to regional peace in the Black Sea region, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Erdoğan delivered the remarks to members of the Turkish press accompanying him on his way back from the Russian resort town of Sochi where he held meetings with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Erdoğan said he suggested to Putin that he hold a meeting with the Ukrainian president in Turkey in order to contribute to regional peace.

He dubbed a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine as being possible "if the parties show sensitivity to the promises made."

"Although Turkey's intelligence carries out work with the Syrian intelligence, terrorist groups still exist in Syria," Erdoğan told Putin and asked for Russia's support on this matter.

"Russia's Putin maintains a fair approach toward Turkey," said Erdoğan, adding "he will always be with us in the fight against terrorism."