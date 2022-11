BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Türkiye closed traffic on the Bosphorus in both directions due to the breakdown of a ship en route from Türkiye to Russia, Trend reports citing the General Directorate of Coastal Security.

"The 147-meter KAPPA vessel, which was sailing from Ambarli to Novorossiysk, had an engine failure. Due to a breakdown, the movement of ships along the Bosphorus was suspended in both directions," General Directorate said.