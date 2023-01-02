Election date may be changed in Türkiye - Omer Celik

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The date of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June 18 in Türkiye is subject to change, the representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Omer Celik told reporters on Monday, Trend reports.

"We plan to hold the elections on time, June 18th. However, some problems are being assessed that may arise in connection with this date, including the fact that at this time our citizens will travel within the country, that is, leave their places of permanent residence. If we come to an exact conclusion in the assessment, then I will let you know," he said.

According to him, if the date of the elections is changed, this should not be regarded as early elections.

"In other words, this assessment is not being made in the context of an early election, we are simply considering moving the election date a little early. However, there is no final decision on this issue. I will share with you when the final decision is made," he added.