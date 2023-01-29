BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Türkiye may separately consider Finland's application to NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"If necessary, we can give a different message regarding Finland. Sweden may be shocked when we give a different message in regard to Finland. But Finland must not repeat the same mistakes," Erdogan noted.

Erdogan also added that Sweden must hand over the terrorists to Türkiye if it wants to join NATO. According to him, a list of 120 terrorists was presented to the Prime Minister of Sweden.