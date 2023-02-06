Israel sends aid to Türkiye, following earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Israel is sending aid to Türkiye, following disastrous earthquake occurred in the country this morning, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"On behalf of the State of Israel, I express my deep condolences to the Turkish people in connection with the strong earthquake that occurred last night in southern Türkiye. We express our condolences to the relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lead an emergency assistance program for Türkiye to combat the consequences of a natural disaster," the publication says.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

The number of people who died in the earthquake in Türkiye has exceeded 76. The number of injured is 440.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.