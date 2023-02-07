Rescue teams from 14 countries around world assisting quake-hit Türkiye

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 7 February 2023 13:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Rescue and search teams from 14 countries around the world are conducting rescue operations in the earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Trend reports.

"Personnel numbering 3,294 people, from 14 countries are currently conducting rescue operations in earthquake zones," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,419 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.

