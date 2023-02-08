Turkish President Erdogan to visit earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the provinces affected by the earthquake to get acquainted with the progress of search and rescue operations on the spot, Trend reports.

The president will first visit the Kahramanmaras region and then will go to the earthquake's epicenter, the Pazarcik area.

In addition, it is expected that he will also visit Hatay, which was also severely damaged by the earthquake.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 6,234 people were killed, 37,011 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.