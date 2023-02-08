Sea level rises in Turkish Hatay in aftermath of strong earthquake (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Sea level has risen in the Turkish Iskenderun district of Hatay province as a result of the strong earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 8, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to the source, the roads, squares, and workplaces on the coastal boulevard are flooded. Due to the risk of flooding, houses and buildings located along the coast were evacuated.

It is noted that two days have passed since the earthquake, but the sea level has not decreased.

After a natural disaster, people try to avoid staying in buildings and prefer to remain outdoors.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 8,574 people have been killed, and 49,133 have got injured in the quake.