Turkish president meeting with earthquake-affected citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with earthquake-affected citizens in the Pazarcik region of the country’s Kahramanmaras Province, which was the epicenter of the earthquake, Trend reports.

Earlier, in Kahramanmaras, Erdogan visited places where tents for the victims were set up.

The president is also expected to travel to Hatay, which was also heavily damaged by the earthquake.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 8,574 people have been killed, and 49,133 have got injured in the quake.