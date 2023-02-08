UN representatives to visit quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Representatives of the United Nations (UN) will visit the quake-hit areas of Türkiye in the coming days, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, said, Trend reports.

According to him, UN Secretary-General António Guterres contacted the leaders of the countries affected by the earthquake and said that the organization's emergency response teams had been mobilized in the region.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.