BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Tackling the problems arising from inflation stands as the foremost concern for the upcoming days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, while addressing his electorate, Trend reports.

"It is necessary to put aside all disputes and conflicts related to the election period and unite to achieve our national goals," Erdogan added.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected President of Türkiye.

He won the presidential elections runoff securing 52.14 percent of the votes.