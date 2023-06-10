Erdogan meets with UAE President in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

The meeting took place at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.

The welcoming ceremony was also attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Ashkin Bak, Head of the Presidential Communications Department Fahrettin Altun, Head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin and Chief Advisor to the President Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Erdogan and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also inspected Türkiye's first domestic national car, the Togg.