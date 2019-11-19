U.S., South Korea break off defense cost talks amid backlash over $5 billion demand

19 November 2019 10:07 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean and U.S. officials broke off talks on Tuesday aimed at settling the cost burden for Seoul of hosting the U.S. military, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said, amid a public backlash over a $5 billion U.S. demand for the bill, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The breakdown in talks was a sharp and rare public disagreement in the 66-year alliance, with each side suggesting the other was not prepared to come to a fair and reasonable compromise on sharing the costs for hosting 28,500 U.S. troops as a deterrent to North Korea.

“Our position is that it should be within the mutually acceptable Special Measures Agreement (SMA) framework that has been agreed upon by South Korea and the U.S. for the past 28 years,” South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said, referring to the cost-sharing deal’s official name.

“The U.S. believes that the share of defense spending should be increased significantly by creating a new category,” the ministry said in a statement.

The top U.S. negotiator, James DeHart, said the Americans cut short the talks to “give the Korean side some time to reconsider and I hope to put forward new proposals that would enable both sides to work toward a mutually acceptable agreement in the spirit of our great alliance.”

“Unfortunately, the proposals that were put forward by the Korean negotiating team were not responsive to our request for fair and equitable burden sharing,” DeHart told a briefing.

Negotiators left the table after only about one hour of discussions that were scheduled to continue throughout the day, South Korean media reported, citing unnamed foreign ministry officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil eases amid concern over U.S.-China trade talks dragging on
Oil&Gas 10:17
Uzbekistan’s president approves investment protection agreement with South Korea
Business 18 November 16:05
Israel's Q3 growth surprisingly high
Israel 18 November 14:25
North Korean vice foreign minister heads to Russia
Other News 18 November 10:58
Tokyo, Seoul fail to agree to renew intelligence sharing deal week before expiry
Other News 17 November 13:43
U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster North Korea peace effort
US 17 November 10:03
Latest
Uzbekistan receives gas from another inactive well
Oil&Gas 11:13
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors add new colors to its cars
Business 11:09
Barkindo: Asia will continue to be leading center for oil & energy demand growth
Oil&Gas 11:01
Europe’s levelized cost for offshore wind to more than halve
Oil&Gas 10:56
Turkmenistan, Cuba mull mutual co-op opportunities
Business 10:48
Turkey's Directorate General for Migration Management to purchase diesel via tender
Tenders 10:45
25th Anniversary of "Contract of the Century" to be celebrated in Washington
Oil&Gas 10:42
Kazakhstan’s national atomic company's subsidiary to buy drill pipes via tender
Tenders 10:34
Iran's NISOC opens tender to buy pipes
Tenders 10:33