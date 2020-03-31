US coronavirus death toll surpasses China’s
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US has exceeded the 3,400 mark, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the university that regularly calculates data based on federal and local authorities’ reports, 175,067 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the US, while 3,415 people died and 5,995 recovered.
Therefore, the US now has more coronavirus deaths than China, where 3,309 people died, the university noted.
US media outlets also underline that the US coronavirus death toll also exceeded the number of people who were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001. Back then, around 3,000 people died when Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger jets.
Latest
Illegal regime established by Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied territories is nothing other than product of aggression
EU doesn’t recognize constitutional, legal framework within which so-called “elections” in Karabakh are being held
President Ilham Aliyev: Some people act irresponsibly, therefore, measures will be further tightened
MP: So-called "elections" in pandemic conditions show indifference of Armenian leadership to security in region
President Ilham Aliyev: Making country's best hospital available to coronavirus patients – what can be more than this?
President Ilham Aliyev: All work carried out in Azerbaijan, decisions being made pursue one goal only: to get out of this difficult situation with minimum losses and protect our citizens as much as possible
President Ilham Aliyev: If we hadn’t paid due attention to healthcare system, our capabilities today would not be sufficient to provide for our needs