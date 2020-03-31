US coronavirus death toll surpasses China’s

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US has exceeded the 3,400 mark, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the university that regularly calculates data based on federal and local authorities’ reports, 175,067 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the US, while 3,415 people died and 5,995 recovered.

Therefore, the US now has more coronavirus deaths than China, where 3,309 people died, the university noted.

US media outlets also underline that the US coronavirus death toll also exceeded the number of people who were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001. Back then, around 3,000 people died when Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger jets.