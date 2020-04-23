IMF approves $363 million to help Congo fight coronavirus
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board has approved a disbursement of $363 million under its Rapid Credit Facility to help Democratic Republic of Congo confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“Congo is experiencing a severe shock as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the IMF wrote in a statement late on Wednesday. “The short-term economic outlook has deteriorated quickly due to the fall of minerals’ prices and the impact of needed containment and mitigation measures.”
