S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.67 points, or 0.14%, at 3,435.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.96 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 28,347.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.49 points, or 0.08%, to 11,370.23 at the opening bell.