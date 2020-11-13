U.S. government appeals order blocking TikTok ban from taking effect
The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had appealed a Pennsylvania judge’s Oct. 30 order that blocked the government from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned TikTok that were set to take effect today, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Commerce Department’s August order was to take effect late Thursday barring transactions with ByteDance’s short video sharing app TikTok that its owner had warned would have effectively barred its use in the United States.
The Commerce Department said Nov. 1 it would comply with Judge Wendy Beetlestone’s order.
Latest
Azerbaijani defense minister, commander of Russian peacekeeping forces discuss peacekeeping mission details
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry believes activities of Joint Center to contribute to increasing effectiveness of control over ceasefire
Azerbaijan names gymnasts to participate in European Championship in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics
Transporting gas from a new source to Europe via Southern Gas Corridor is already reality – minister
Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh war will also ensure security of our regional and global energy projects, says minister (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani Constitution (PHOTO)