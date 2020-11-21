US President Donald Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit
President of the United States Donald Trump will participate in the G20 summit, which is set to take place on November 21-22 in an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a high-ranking official in the US President’s Administration told late on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the official, President Trump would participate in the virtual G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday.
The G20 summit, chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is set to take place online on November 21-22. The meeting’s participants will particularly discuss ways to restore economic growth in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
