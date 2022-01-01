U.S. shatters daily COVID-19 cases record again
The United States set a new record high of over 640,000 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to latest data of Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 647,067 new cases and 1,409 new deaths were reported across the nation on Friday. The single-day increase of cases has set a new record since the onset of the pandemic in the country.
Over the past week, nearly 2,500,000 new cases and nearly 9,000 new deaths were added to the tally, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has recorded more than 54.3 million COVID-19 cases with over 824,000 related deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
