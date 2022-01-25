J&J expects up to $3.5 bln in COVID vaccine sales this year
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast $3 billion-$3.5 billion in revenue for its COVID-19 vaccine this year, compared to $2.39 billion it generated in 2021, even as the drugmaker faces manufacturing issues and uneven demand for the shot, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The single-dose J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinating people living in hard-to-reach areas, has been behind its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe.
The drugmaker last year faced quality problems at a Baltimore manufacturing facility, resulting in wastage of millions of doses.
The forecast comes at a time when the company looks to separate its consumer health unit and focus on its medical devices and pharmaceuticals businesses.
