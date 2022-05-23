US government delegation to visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan

A US delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on May 23-27, a press release of the US Department of State said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Donald Lu "will lead a U.S. delegation to Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan May 23-27 to strengthen U.S. relations with the region and advance collaborative efforts to create a more connected, prosperous, and secure Central Asia," the release said. The delegation will also include representatives from the Pentagon, the National Security Council, the International Development Finance Corporation and USAID.

Within the framework of the trip, the delegation will meet with senior officials of the above countries, their business leaders and civil society. In Tajikistan, US-Tajikistan Annual Bilateral Consultations will also be held "to promote economic ties and strengthen security cooperation," it said.