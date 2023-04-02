Trump secures endorsement of 37 GOP House lawmakers

US ex-President Donald Trump has already security endorsement of at least 37 Republican House lawmakers, which may aid him in his presidential campaign and the potential court proceeding, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Axios, "Trump has been endorsed by 37 House Republicans," including more than a third of Republican members on Judiciary and Oversight committees. The report notes that, facing criminal charges in New York, Trump calls for lawmakers to initiate a probe against President Joe Biden - whom Trump repeatedly accused of corruption - and New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The website notes that the ex-President "frequently chats by phone with supporters such as House Judiciary chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.)," whom it calls "key players in Trump's orbit."

The report points out that Trump also secured endorsement of at least Republican senators.