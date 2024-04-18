US imposes new sanctions against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The US has imposed new sanctions against Iran, Trend reports referring to the statement of President Joe Biden.

According to information, 16 individuals and two legal companies have been sanctioned. They have been linked to Iran's drone production.

To note, previously, the heads of state and government of the EU member states in Brussels agreed on the expansion of sanctions against Iran. According to EU Council President Charles Michel, the sanctions are related to Iran's attack on Israel.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel